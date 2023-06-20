Head-To-Head Contrast: Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) vs. Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF – Get Rating) and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tongdao Liepin Group and Automatic Data Processing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tongdao Liepin Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Automatic Data Processing $16.50 billion 5.54 $2.95 billion $7.83 28.27

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than Tongdao Liepin Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tongdao Liepin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Automatic Data Processing 2 2 2 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tongdao Liepin Group and Automatic Data Processing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Automatic Data Processing has a consensus target price of $237.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.20%. Given Automatic Data Processing’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Automatic Data Processing is more favorable than Tongdao Liepin Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.6% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tongdao Liepin Group and Automatic Data Processing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tongdao Liepin Group N/A N/A N/A Automatic Data Processing 18.46% 104.60% 5.84%

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats Tongdao Liepin Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tongdao Liepin Group

Tongdao Liepin Group, an investment holding company, provides talent acquisition services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Liepin, a talent acquisition platform, which offers online recruitment services for headhunters, business users, and individual users. It also operates Duomian, an intelligent recruitment management SaaS that meets the enterprises' recruitment needs for talent management, scientific screening, AI efficiency enhancment, etc. in the recruitment process; Xunhou, a staffing platform, which provides staffing SaaS solutions, such as human resource outsourcing, recruitment outsourcing, personnel agency, and campus recruitment; Lebanban, a training and assessment platform that offers employee learning and development solutions comprising training courses and employee performance evaluation; Wenjuanxing, a survey SaaS platform, which provides data collection, storage, and analysis; and Liepin HRO, one-stop outsourcing services for job recruitment, personnel management, risk control, and welfare insurance, as well as offers Liepin Campus, a campus recruitment solution, including online/offline campus presentation, employer branding, etc. In addition, it offers online survey and education services. The company was formerly known as Wise Talent Information Technology Co., Ltd and changed its name to Tongdao Liepin Group in July 2020. Tongdao Liepin Group was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services, as well as integrated HCM solutions. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers benefits package, protection and compliance, talent engagement, expertise, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

