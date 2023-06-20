Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives $48.82 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.82.
SMAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet
In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,901.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,901.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Gregoire purchased 3,800 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $149,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,553.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,012 shares of company stock valued at $618,629. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet
Smartsheet Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $42.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.04. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 1.04. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $52.81.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $219.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.12 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.
Smartsheet Company Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Mosaic’s Price Targets May Be Understated
- Amazon And The AI War: iRobot Acquisition In Focus
- What Does Logitech CEO’s Abrupt Departure Mean?
- Ulta Beauty Stock Value is More Than Skin Deep
Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.