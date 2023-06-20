Brokerages Set Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target at $13.13

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wedbush raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $7.58 on Thursday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $331.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55.

Insider Activity at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.77% and a negative net margin of 98.48%. The company had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg acquired 101,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $981,791.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,280,205 shares in the company, valued at $41,303,978.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,986,000 after buying an additional 177,734 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,187,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after buying an additional 852,112 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4,676.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,069 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 31,351 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

