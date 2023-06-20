Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives $56.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.27.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GH. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th.
Insider Activity at Guardant Health
In other news, insider Kumud Kalia acquired 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.71 per share, with a total value of $97,508.51. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,863.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia purchased 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.71 per share, with a total value of $97,508.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,863.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,766 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $103,863.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Guardant Health Stock Performance
Shares of GH stock opened at $37.09 on Thursday. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.41.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.04). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 530.36% and a negative net margin of 137.90%. The firm had revenue of $128.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
