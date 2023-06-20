Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.18.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSCC. Raymond James began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $78,546.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,153.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $3,345,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 830,766 shares in the company, valued at $69,476,960.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $78,546.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,153.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,324 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,269 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $88.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.44 and a beta of 1.28. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

