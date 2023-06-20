Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLTW) Short Interest Update

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLTW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the May 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Katapult Trading Up 46.6 %

KPLTW opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Katapult has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05.

