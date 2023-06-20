Short Interest in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Drops By 6.5%

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the May 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $162,054.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,943,586.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 23,768 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $1,429,645.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,960,792.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,700 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $162,054.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,943,586.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,504 shares of company stock worth $14,700,625 over the last three months. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at about $3,277,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,897,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,236,000 after acquiring an additional 212,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $61.75 on Tuesday. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $71.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 475.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $57.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

