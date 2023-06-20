Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the May 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Several research firms recently commented on INGN. StockNews.com cut Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Inogen in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Inogen had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $72.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Inogen will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Inogen by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Inogen by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Inogen by 74.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Inogen by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Inogen by 3,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

