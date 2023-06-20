Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Short Interest Down 6.6% in May

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,630,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the May 15th total of 13,520,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 241.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,102.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BDN opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $778.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.21.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $129.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.61%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 304.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BDN shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 163 properties and 23.0 million square feet as of December 31, 2022 which excludes assets held for sale.

