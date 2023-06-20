Short Interest in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Declines By 6.5%

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,930,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the May 15th total of 15,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimco Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 0.4 %

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Kimco Realty stock opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.44. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $23.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 383.35%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

