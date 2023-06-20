Short Interest in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Drops By 6.6%

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,900 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the May 15th total of 403,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $117,625.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,207.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,335 shares of company stock worth $228,425 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvanSix

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the first quarter worth about $2,682,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,270,000 after purchasing an additional 101,119 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

Shares of ASIX opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.25. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $982.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.62.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. AdvanSix had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $400.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

