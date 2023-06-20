Short Interest in Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Grows By 5.1%

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 105,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of Envela stock opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 5.39. Envela has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $8.42.
Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Envela had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business had revenue of $48.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envela will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.
