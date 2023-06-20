Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Short Interest Up 5.1% in May

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 480,900 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 457,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Delcath Systems Trading Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.05. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $7.99.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.20). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 1,212.45% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Delcath Systems

Several brokerages have commented on DCTH. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Delcath Systems from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

In related news, CEO Gerard J. Michel acquired 19,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $95,086.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,617.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delcath Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 107.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Delcath Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Delcath Systems by 22.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems

(Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.