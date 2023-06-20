Short Interest in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Expands By 5.1%

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,010,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 5,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 889,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on BSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Griffin Securities upgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

Bentley Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BSY opened at $53.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.49, a PEG ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.19. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $54.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The company had revenue of $314.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $2,160,783.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,594,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,381,907.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $2,160,783.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,594,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,381,907.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $1,504,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 476,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,459,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,698 shares of company stock worth $13,083,953. 22.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bentley Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 43.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 35.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

