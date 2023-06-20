Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the May 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMT stock opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $23.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.0505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 169,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 102,620 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

