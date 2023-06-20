Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the May 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
BSMT stock opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $23.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.0505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
