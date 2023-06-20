Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Short Interest Up 5.1% in May

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 104,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bragg Gaming Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $849,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 467.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 70,429 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bragg Gaming Group by 61.7% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 49,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bragg Gaming Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities began coverage on Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRAG opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70. Bragg Gaming Group has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $71.12 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.18 million. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bragg Gaming Group will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the operation of a B2B online gaming technology platform and casino content. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator, and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet. The company was founded on March 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

