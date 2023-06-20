Reviewing D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) & Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) and Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meiwu Technology has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. alerts:

Profitability

This table compares D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and Meiwu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. -11.74% -79.61% -19.77% Meiwu Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

6.5% of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Meiwu Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 36.3% of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and Meiwu Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Meiwu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Given D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is more favorable than Meiwu Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and Meiwu Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. $984.84 million 0.47 -$177.94 million ($0.33) -4.30 Meiwu Technology $10.98 million 1.08 -$11.07 million N/A N/A

Meiwu Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S..

Summary

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. beats Meiwu Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

(Get Rating)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc. It also offers HepsiExpress, an app-in-app initiative and on-demand delivery service that delivers groceries, water, and flowers; HepsiJet that provides last-mile delivery services; HepsiLojistik, which offers storage and fulfillment services; HepsiMat, a pick-up and drop-off point; HepsiAd that provides advertising service and data driven insights; HepsiGlobal for discovering and purchasing products from international merchants online; Hepsipay, which offers an e-money and payment services; and Hepsiburada Seyahat for buying airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About Meiwu Technology

(Get Rating)

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. It operates Clean Food Platform, an electronic online platform designs to provide primarily clean food to customers in China. The company also engages the provision of restaurant services; sells drinks, fruits, and frozen products; and wholesale of agricultural products, as well as provides short messages services and technical and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Wunong Net Technology Company Limited and changed its name to Meiwu Technology Company Limited in August 2021. Meiwu Technology Company Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.