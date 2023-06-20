Financial Survey: Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) & Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP)

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Rating) and Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Track Group and Knightscope, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Track Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Knightscope 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

5.6% of Knightscope shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Track Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Knightscope shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Track Group and Knightscope’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Track Group $36.97 million 0.11 -$7.39 million ($0.78) -0.44 Knightscope $5.63 million 4.52 -$25.64 million N/A N/A

Track Group has higher revenue and earnings than Knightscope.

Risk and Volatility

Track Group has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Knightscope has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Track Group and Knightscope’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Track Group -25.64% -32.93% 3.22% Knightscope -243.80% N/A -99.20%

Summary

Track Group beats Knightscope on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Track Group

Track Group, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of location tracking devices. Its products and services include a full-range of one-piece global positioning system (GPS) tracking devices, a device-agnostic operating system, a portfolio of software applications including smartphone, alcohol and predictive analytics, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings. The company was founded by James J. Dalton and David G. Derrick in 1995 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

About Knightscope

Knightscope, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR. The company also develops and operates the Knightscope security operations center (KSOC), a browser-based interface, which allows real-time data access service to its clients for alert of an abnormal event; and Knightscope network operations center (KNOC), a custom set of tools that enables it to manage and monitor the network of ASRs with alerts related to critical indicators and statistics, including charging, software, navigation, and temperatures, as well as to execute over-the-air software upgrades, patches, and other related items. In addition, it offers Knightscope+ remote monitoring, an optional service for clients that operate without a fully staffed 24/7 security operations center. The company serves universities, municipalities, rail, healthcare, parks, casinos, corporations, law enforcement, county agencies, and property management companies, as well as the U.S. federal government. Knightscope, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

