Critical Comparison: Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) and Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY)

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) and Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Husqvarna AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Kennametal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kennametal and Husqvarna AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kennametal 3 3 0 0 1.50 Husqvarna AB (publ) 2 2 0 0 1.50

Profitability

Kennametal currently has a consensus price target of $26.81, suggesting a potential downside of 6.87%. Husqvarna AB (publ) has a consensus price target of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 350.18%. Given Husqvarna AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Husqvarna AB (publ) is more favorable than Kennametal.

This table compares Kennametal and Husqvarna AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kennametal 6.01% 9.79% 4.90% Husqvarna AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Kennametal pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Husqvarna AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Kennametal pays out 53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Husqvarna AB (publ) pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Husqvarna AB (publ) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kennametal and Husqvarna AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kennametal $2.01 billion 1.15 $144.62 million $1.50 19.19 Husqvarna AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $5.10 3.27

Kennametal has higher revenue and earnings than Husqvarna AB (publ). Husqvarna AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kennametal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kennametal beats Husqvarna AB (publ) on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc. engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. It offers standard and custom products, including turning, milling, hole making, tooling systems, and services, as well as specialized wear components and metallurgical powders for manufacturers engaged in various industries, such as the manufacturers of transportation vehicles and components, machine tools, and light and heavy machinery; airframe and aerospace components; and energy-related components for the oil and gas industry, as well as power generation. The company also provides specified product design, selection, application, and support services; and standard and custom metal cutting solutions to aerospace, general engineering, energy, and transportation customers. In addition, it produces compacts, nozzles, frac seats, and custom components used in oil and gas, and petrochemical industries; rod blanks and abrasive water jet nozzles for general industries; earth cutting tools and systems used in underground mining, trenching and foundation drilling, and road milling; tungsten carbide powders for the oil and gas, aerospace, and process industries; and ceramics used by the packaging industry for metallization of films and papers. It provides its products under the Kennametal, WIDIA, WIDIA Hanita, and WIDIA GTD brands through its direct sales force; a network of independent and national distributors; integrated supplier channels; and through the Internet. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna Forest and Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest and Garden segment offers products and solutions for professional users in forestry, tree care, landscaping and other commercial lawn and garden services. The Gardena segment comprises the sale of garden watering and hand tools. The Husqvarna Construction segment deals with professional equipment and diamond tools for cutting and drilling in concrete, stone, masonry, tile, and asphalt. The company was founded in 1689 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

