Analyzing First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) and Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY)

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) and Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for First Internet Bancorp and Mission Valley Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Internet Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00 Mission Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Internet Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $23.38, suggesting a potential upside of 59.23%. Given First Internet Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Internet Bancorp is more favorable than Mission Valley Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

70.8% of First Internet Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Mission Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of First Internet Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First Internet Bancorp and Mission Valley Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Internet Bancorp $178.16 million 0.73 $35.54 million $2.42 6.07 Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A $4.80 million $1.56 8.17

First Internet Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Mission Valley Bancorp. First Internet Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mission Valley Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Internet Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Mission Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. First Internet Bancorp pays out 9.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mission Valley Bancorp pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

First Internet Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mission Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Internet Bancorp and Mission Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Internet Bancorp 11.94% 8.28% 0.68% Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

First Internet Bancorp beats Mission Valley Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing. The company was founded on September 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

About Mission Valley Bancorp

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank and Mission SBA Loan Servicing LLC that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and money market, savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers personal loans; accounts receivable; advanced restaurant financing; commercial loan, real estate loan, small business administration, term loans; and overdraft facilities; as well as credit and debit cards. In addition, the company provides lending services, such as underwriting, processing, closing, servicing, and referral/replacement services. Mission Valley Bancorp was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sun Valley, California.

