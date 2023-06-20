Contrasting HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) & Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI)

HG (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Rating) and Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for HG and Crown Castle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HG 0 0 0 0 N/A Crown Castle 1 3 12 0 2.69

Crown Castle has a consensus price target of $155.56, suggesting a potential upside of 35.73%. Given Crown Castle’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crown Castle is more favorable than HG.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HG 23.55% 11.14% 7.83% Crown Castle 23.81% 22.12% 4.29%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares HG and Crown Castle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1.7% of HG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of Crown Castle shares are held by institutional investors. 35.4% of HG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Crown Castle shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

HG has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown Castle has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HG and Crown Castle’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HG $14.48 million 1.50 $3.74 million $1.22 6.19 Crown Castle $6.99 billion 7.11 $1.68 billion $3.86 29.69

Crown Castle has higher revenue and earnings than HG. HG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crown Castle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Crown Castle beats HG on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HG

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in the title insurance and real estate businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Title Insurance Services, Reinsurance, Management Services, and Real Estate. The company provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow, and similar or related services in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. It also owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by U.S. government tenant agencies and sub-agencies, such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Veterans affairs, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Immigration & Customs Enforcement, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation. In addition, the company provides excess-of-loss reinsurance coverage related to catastrophic weather risk in Texas; and management advisory services, such as formation, operational, and restructuring services. The company was formerly known as Stanley Furniture Company, Inc. and changed its name to HG Holdings, Inc. in March 2018. HG Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

