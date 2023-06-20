Analyzing Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) and Revvity (NYSE:RVTY)

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) and Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Rating) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bruker and Revvity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bruker $2.53 billion 4.38 $296.60 million $2.10 35.94 Revvity $3.31 billion 4.52 $569.18 million $7.68 15.53

Revvity has higher revenue and earnings than Bruker. Revvity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bruker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

69.6% of Bruker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Revvity shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Bruker shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Revvity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bruker and Revvity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bruker 1 0 2 0 2.33 Revvity 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bruker presently has a consensus target price of $84.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.95%. Given Bruker’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bruker is more favorable than Revvity.

Profitability

This table compares Bruker and Revvity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bruker 11.89% 34.71% 10.48% Revvity 28.94% 11.17% 5.83%

Dividends

Bruker pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Revvity pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Bruker pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Revvity pays out 3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bruker has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bruker is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Bruker has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revvity has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bruker beats Revvity on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools, and single and multiple modality systems; life science mass spectrometry; MALDI Biotyper rapid pathogen identification platform and related test kits, DNA test strips, and fluorescence-based polymerase chain reaction technology; genotype and fluorotype molecular diagnostics kits; research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions; SARS-CoV 2 testing for the diagnosis of COVID-19 infection; and Fluorotyper-SARS-CoV 2 plus kits. It also provides range of portable analytical and bioanalytical detection systems, and related products; X-ray instruments; analytical tools for electron microscopes, as well as handheld, portable, and mobile X-ray fluorescence spectrometry instruments; atomic force microscopy instrumentation; non-contact nanometer resolution solution topography; and automated X-ray metrology, automated AFM defect-detection, and photomask repair and cleaning equipment. In addition, the company offers advanced optical fluorescence microscopy instruments; products and services to support the multi-omics needs of researchers in translational research, drug, and biomarker discovery; superconducting materials, such as metallic low temperature superconductors; devices and complex tools based on metallic low temperature superconductors; and non-superconducting high technology tools, such as synchrotron and beamline instrumentation. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services. It also provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services for its customers to understand the characterize the health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. In addition, this segment offers solutions to farmers and food producers; and analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, semiconductor and electronics, energy, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries. The Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used for testing and screening genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, muscular dystrophy, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, immunodiagnostics, and drug discovery. It serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as PerkinElmer, Inc. and changed its name to Revvity, Inc. in April 2023. Revvity, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

