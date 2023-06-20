Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Receives $40.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.06.

U has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 36,939 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,023,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,019,841.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 36,939 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,023,949.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,211,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,019,841.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 116,775 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $3,492,740.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,420.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 309,171 shares of company stock valued at $9,444,349. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in U. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software stock opened at $42.56 on Thursday. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $58.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.15.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $500.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.42 million. As a group, analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

