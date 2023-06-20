Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) and Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) Critical Survey

Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD – Get Rating) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Detwiler Fenton Group and Bit Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Detwiler Fenton Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Detwiler Fenton Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bit Digital has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. Given Bit Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A Bit Digital -304.42% -82.71% -72.64%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Detwiler Fenton Group and Bit Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Detwiler Fenton Group has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Digital has a beta of 4.53, meaning that its stock price is 353% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.6% of Bit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.5% of Detwiler Fenton Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Bit Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Detwiler Fenton Group and Bit Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bit Digital $32.30 million 8.58 -$105.30 million ($1.22) -2.75

Detwiler Fenton Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bit Digital.

Summary

Bit Digital beats Detwiler Fenton Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Detwiler Fenton Group

(Get Rating)

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc. is a holding company. It operates as a research boutique providing investment research and investment banking services to institutional clients. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Bit Digital

(Get Rating)

Bit Digital, Inc. engages in the digital asset mining business and Ethereum staking activities. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Detwiler Fenton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Detwiler Fenton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.