Brokerages Set The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target at C$71.89

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$71.89.

BNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BNS opened at C$66.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$79.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$63.19 and a twelve month high of C$81.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$66.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$68.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 11.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.2058505 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 4th. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

