Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives $13.39 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.39.

Several analysts recently commented on CRK shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Comstock Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Roland O. Burns purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,504,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 415,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 477,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 30,568 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 136,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 52,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 52.26% and a net margin of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $489.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

