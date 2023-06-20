EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.98.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EDP Renováveis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

EDP Renováveis Price Performance

OTCMKTS EDRVF opened at $20.80 on Thursday. EDP Renováveis has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $27.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.90.

EDP Renováveis Company Profile

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

