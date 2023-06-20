DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.17.

DTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet cut DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

DT Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:DTM opened at $48.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.94. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. DT Midstream has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $61.12.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 40.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.44%.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In related news, CEO David Slater purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 33,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,523.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DT Midstream news, CEO David Slater bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,523.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $236,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,196.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,500 shares of company stock worth $400,005. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter worth $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter worth $34,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

