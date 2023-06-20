Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $364.00.

HLN has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Investec initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Haleon stock opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18. Haleon has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Haleon will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Haleon during the first quarter worth $295,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Haleon during the first quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Haleon by 60.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 69,706 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Haleon during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Haleon during the first quarter worth $46,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

