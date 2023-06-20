BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives C$65.18 Average PT from Analysts

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$65.18.

BCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cormark decreased their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Price Performance

BCE stock opened at C$60.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. BCE has a 1 year low of C$55.66 and a 1 year high of C$66.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$63.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of C$6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.99 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.2224009 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.72%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.