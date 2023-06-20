BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives C$65.18 Average PT from Analysts

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$65.18.
BCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cormark decreased their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.
BCE Price Performance
BCE stock opened at C$60.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. BCE has a 1 year low of C$55.66 and a 1 year high of C$66.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$63.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81.
BCE Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.72%.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
