Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives $127.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $132.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.55. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $146.26.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,777,000 after acquiring an additional 161,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,048,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,256,164,000 after acquiring an additional 151,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,404,000 after acquiring an additional 663,047 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,482,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,321,000 after acquiring an additional 578,041 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,636,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,106,000 after acquiring an additional 43,430 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

