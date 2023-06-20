Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KDP shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $32.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.95.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.02%.

In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 9,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.02 per share, with a total value of $325,907.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,954.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,038.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 9,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.02 per share, with a total value of $325,907.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,954.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,260 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 885,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,244,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at $1,027,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,294,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,683,000 after purchasing an additional 110,118 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 33.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 121,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 30,168 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

