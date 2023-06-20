Brokerages Set Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) PT at $43.75

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.75.

BIP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $30.03 and a 12 month high of $43.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 442.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.79). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,912.74%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.