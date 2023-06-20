Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the May 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $383,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,837 shares of company stock worth $681,680. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Institutional Trading of Advanced Energy Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,724,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $443,100,000 after buying an additional 75,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,178,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $323,432,000 after purchasing an additional 30,881 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 30.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,704,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $265,014,000 after purchasing an additional 623,433 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $107.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.15. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $109.22. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $425.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 7.78%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.