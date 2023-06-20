Short Interest in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Declines By 5.3%

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 675,600 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the May 15th total of 713,300 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 201,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.58, for a total value of $116,186.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,458 shares in the company, valued at $9,516,311.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $69,505.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,590,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.58, for a total value of $116,186.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,516,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,787 shares of company stock worth $286,362 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 507,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,700,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 125,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 36,262 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 97,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 25,652 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Stock Up 1.5 %

ALGT stock opened at $118.89 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $123.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.75. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $649.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALGT shares. Barclays lowered Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.42.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.