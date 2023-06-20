Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the May 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 13.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELC. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 92.5% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Celcuity by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Celcuity during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Celcuity during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celcuity during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celcuity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELC opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 28.26 and a current ratio of 28.26. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68.

About Celcuity

Celcuity ( NASDAQ:CELC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celcuity will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

