Short Interest in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Rises By 8.3%

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the May 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ashford by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Ashford by 0.9% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ashford by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of AINC opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.51. Ashford has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $185.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Analysts expect that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AINC. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ashford in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ashford Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Featured Articles

