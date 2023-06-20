Nuburu, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuburu, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,900 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the May 15th total of 270,800 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 717,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Nuburu Trading Down 4.6 %
Shares of BURU stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. Nuburu has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $14.00.
Nuburu (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter.
Nuburu, Inc develops high power precision blue light engine lasers for the metal processing and 3D printing industries worldwide. The company offers Nuburu AO and NUBURU BL series lasers. Its products have applications in battery, e-mobility, consumer electronics, and 3D printing metal systems. Nuburu, Inc is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.
