Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Short Interest Update

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the May 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 909,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of GGG stock opened at $86.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. Graco has a 1 year low of $56.76 and a 1 year high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.87 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Graco will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco

In other Graco news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $1,750,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Graco news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $228,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,790.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,358 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,802 over the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 2,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 52.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on GGG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

