FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Short Interest Up 8.3% in May

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the May 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 913,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

Insider Activity

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

FMC Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in FMC by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $106.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. FMC has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $134.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.03.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 40.49%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

