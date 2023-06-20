Analyzing SunCar Technology Group (SDA) and Its Rivals

SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Rating) is one of 691 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare SunCar Technology Group to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.2% of SunCar Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of SunCar Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SunCar Technology Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunCar Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SunCar Technology Group Competitors 113 587 863 15 2.49

Profitability

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 64.05%. Given SunCar Technology Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SunCar Technology Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares SunCar Technology Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunCar Technology Group N/A -38.40% 3.68% SunCar Technology Group Competitors -60.21% -65.76% -0.91%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SunCar Technology Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SunCar Technology Group N/A -$290,000.00 -122.06 SunCar Technology Group Competitors $1.41 billion $21.38 million 9.51

SunCar Technology Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SunCar Technology Group. SunCar Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

SunCar Technology Group has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunCar Technology Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.03, meaning that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About SunCar Technology Group

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited announced business combination with Auto Services Group Limited.

