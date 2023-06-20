Head-To-Head Analysis: Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) versus Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO)

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) and Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Xilio Therapeutics has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athersys has a beta of -0.74, meaning that its stock price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Xilio Therapeutics and Athersys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xilio Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Athersys 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Xilio Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 275.00%. Athersys has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 491.40%. Given Athersys’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Athersys is more favorable than Xilio Therapeutics.

This table compares Xilio Therapeutics and Athersys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xilio Therapeutics N/A -77.68% -61.08% Athersys -1,362.14% N/A -193.59%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.9% of Xilio Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Athersys shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Xilio Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Athersys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xilio Therapeutics and Athersys’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xilio Therapeutics N/A N/A -$88.22 million ($3.27) -0.92 Athersys $5.32 million 3.23 -$72.53 million ($4.66) -0.20

Athersys has higher revenue and earnings than Xilio Therapeutics. Xilio Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Athersys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors. The company also develops cytokine programs, which comprises XTX202, a tumor-activated IL-2; and XTX301, an investigational tumor-activated, engineered IL-12 molecule. Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which focuses on the field of regenerative medicine. It engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance the quality of human life. The firm offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas. The company was founded by John J. Harrington and Gil van Bokkelen on October 24, 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

