Financial Analysis: Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) & Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) and Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Hut 8 Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Carbon Streaming shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and Carbon Streaming’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hut 8 Mining $115.90 million 4.39 -$186.77 million ($0.79) -2.91 Carbon Streaming $150,000.00 371.62 -$12.90 million $0.80 1.48

Analyst Recommendations

Carbon Streaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hut 8 Mining. Hut 8 Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carbon Streaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hut 8 Mining and Carbon Streaming, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hut 8 Mining 0 3 1 0 2.25 Carbon Streaming 0 2 3 0 2.60

Hut 8 Mining presently has a consensus target price of $2.87, indicating a potential upside of 24.64%. Carbon Streaming has a consensus target price of $4.42, indicating a potential upside of 273.03%. Given Carbon Streaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Carbon Streaming is more favorable than Hut 8 Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and Carbon Streaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hut 8 Mining -157.77% -24.75% -21.64% Carbon Streaming 990.27% -12.03% -10.92%

Risk and Volatility

Hut 8 Mining has a beta of 4.27, suggesting that its stock price is 327% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Streaming has a beta of -67.3, suggesting that its stock price is 6,830% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carbon Streaming beats Hut 8 Mining on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

