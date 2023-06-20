Comparing Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) & Max Sound (OTCMKTS:MAXD)

Max Sound (OTCMKTS:MAXD – Get Rating) and Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.5% of Max Sound shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of Lightspeed Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.4% of Max Sound shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Max Sound alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Max Sound and Lightspeed Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Max Sound N/A N/A N/A Lightspeed Commerce -146.48% -4.84% -4.56%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Max Sound 0 0 0 0 N/A Lightspeed Commerce 0 7 10 0 2.59

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Max Sound and Lightspeed Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Lightspeed Commerce has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.34%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Max Sound and Lightspeed Commerce’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Max Sound N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) N/A Lightspeed Commerce $730.51 million 3.37 -$1.07 billion ($7.09) -2.31

Max Sound has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lightspeed Commerce. Lightspeed Commerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Max Sound, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Max Sound beats Lightspeed Commerce on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Max Sound

(Get Rating)

Max Sound Corporation focuses on developing and launching audio technology software. The company was formerly known as So Act Network, Inc. and changed its name to Max Sound Corporation in March 2011. Max Sound Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's cloud platforms are designed interrelated elements, such as omni-channel consumer experience, a comprehensive back-office operations management suite to improve customers' efficiency and insight, and the facilitation of payments. Its platform functionalities include full omni-channel capabilities, point of sale (POS), product and menu management, employee and inventory management, analytics and reporting, multi-location connectivity, order-ahead and curbside pickup functionality, loyalty, and customer management solutions. The company also offers tailored financial solutions, such as Lightspeed Retail, Lightspeed eCommerce, Lightspeed Restaurant, and Lightspeed B2B solutions. In addition, it sells hardware, including tablets, customer facing displays, receipt printers, networking hardware, cash drawers, payment terminals, servers, stands, bar-code scanners, and an assortment of accessories, as well as provides installation and implementation services. The company was formerly known as Lightspeed POS Inc. and changed its name to Lightspeed Commerce Inc. in August 2021. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Max Sound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Max Sound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.