PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) versus Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM) Critical Review

Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM – Get Rating) and PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.2% of PDC Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of PDC Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and PDC Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PDC Energy $3.85 billion 1.61 $1.78 billion $23.47 3.03

Volatility and Risk

PDC Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Triangle Petroleum.

Triangle Petroleum has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDC Energy has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Triangle Petroleum and PDC Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A PDC Energy 0 5 3 0 2.38

PDC Energy has a consensus price target of $84.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.68%. Given PDC Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PDC Energy is more favorable than Triangle Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and PDC Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A PDC Energy 49.57% 35.66% 17.31%

Summary

PDC Energy beats Triangle Petroleum on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triangle Petroleum

Triangle Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services. As of January 31, 2016, the company had leasehold interests in approximately 103,540 net acres in the Bakken Shale and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. It also offers oilfield services, including hydraulic pressure pumping, wireline, perforating, pump rental, workover, and other complementary services, as well as midstream services. The company was formerly known as Peloton Resources Inc. and changed its name to Triangle Petroleum Corporation in May 2005. Triangle Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

