Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) versus Liquefied Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:LNGLF) Critical Analysis

Liquefied Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:LNGLF – Get Rating) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.5% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Liquefied Natural Gas and Viper Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquefied Natural Gas N/A N/A N/A Viper Energy Partners 20.28% 7.26% 5.60%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquefied Natural Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Viper Energy Partners 0 0 9 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Liquefied Natural Gas and Viper Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Viper Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $36.67, indicating a potential upside of 47.49%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than Liquefied Natural Gas.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liquefied Natural Gas and Viper Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquefied Natural Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Viper Energy Partners $866.47 million 4.69 $151.67 million $2.26 11.00

Viper Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Liquefied Natural Gas.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats Liquefied Natural Gas on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquefied Natural Gas

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification and progression of liquefied natural gas (LNG) development projects to facilitate the production and sale of LNG. It operates through LNG Infrastructure, and Technology and Licensing segments. The company's projects include the Magnolia LNG project located in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the United States; and the Bear Head LNG project situated in Point Tupper, Richmond County, Nova Scotia, Canada. It also designs, develops, owns, and patents OSMR LNG liquefaction process. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

