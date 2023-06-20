Brokerages Set IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Target Price at $29.40

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.08. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $26.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 143.90% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. The firm’s revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Stories

