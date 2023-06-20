Analysts Set SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target at $157.50

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

SPS Commerce Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $184.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.77 and its 200 day moving average is $146.47. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $98.92 and a twelve month high of $185.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $125.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $639,278.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,818,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $639,278.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,818,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total value of $847,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,301,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,562 shares of company stock worth $2,074,469 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,775,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $717,530,000 after purchasing an additional 49,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,922,000 after purchasing an additional 56,939 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 0.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,585,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,974,000 after acquiring an additional 39,586 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,773,000 after acquiring an additional 488,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

