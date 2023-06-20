Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.54 per share, for a total transaction of $41,034.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,955 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $165,821,000 after purchasing an additional 126,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,253,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,203,000 after purchasing an additional 51,437 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,144,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $94,022,000 after buying an additional 66,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $68,166,000 after purchasing an additional 56,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,653,470 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,439,000 after buying an additional 13,547 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.98. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.08.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $148.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.65 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.14%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.