Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.20.

MLYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

Mineralys Therapeutics stock opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $21.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.20. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mineralys Therapeutics will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,723,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $521,000.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

